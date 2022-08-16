News

Indigo Sparke Shares Video For New Single “Blue,” Announces Tour Dates Hysteria Due Out October 7 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Angela Ricciardi



Australian artist Indigo Sparke has shared a video for her new single, “Blue.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Hysteria, which will be released on October 7 via Sacred Bones. Sparke has also announced tour dates with The National and Aoife Nessa Frances. View the Angela Ricciardi-directed video for “Blue” below, along with the full list of dates.

“This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written. It was a freak accident that came out all in one go, the words, it just didn’t stop pouring out. Everything in shades of Blue,” states Sparke in a press release. “I had just gotten back to Australia from New York and the pandemic hit shortly after. I was in some sort of strange altered state of reality, deep in a grief wave and a relationship death. It felt like something was trying to purge itself out of me. Maybe rage. Maybe hope. Maybe love. I can’t fully explain how deeply I feel this song inside of me. It just is. Like my blood pumping through my veins.”

Sparke’s previous album, echo, came out in 2021 via Sacred Bones.

Indigo Sparke 2022 Tour Dates:

9/13 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinder’s *

9/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing *

9/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

9/17 - St Louis, MO @ St Lous Music Park *

9/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater *

9/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

9/23 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater *

9/24 - Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park *

11/29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

11/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ^

12/2 - Boston, MA @ Mid East Club ^

12/3 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

12/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout ^

12/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset ^

12/11 - Portland, OR @ Miss Studio ^

12/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill ^

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers ^

* w/ The National

^ w/ Aoife Nessa Frances

