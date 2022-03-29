News

Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining “Lights, Camera, Factions” North American Tour The Goon Sax to Support Most Dates; Metric to Support One Show

Photography by Atiba Jefferson (Interpol) / Oliver Halfin (Spoon)



Two indie rock titans of the last two decades, Interpol and Spoon, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour they are dubbing “Lights, Camera, Factions.” Australian trio The Goon Sax are supporting almost all the dates, making it a Matador triple bill. Metric support in Toronto. The tour goes down this August and September. Check out all the dates below.

Interpol (Daniel Kessler, Paul Banks, and Sam Fogarino) have recently completed recording their seventh studio album, which was recorded at Battery Studio in London with producers Flood & Moulder. The album will follow 2019’s A Fine Mess EP and 2018’s Marauder full-length. Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Mogwai) produced Marauder.

Since then, Interpol frontman Paul Banks released an album with Muzz, a new band that also featured Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman. Their self-titled debut album came out in 2020 via Matador.

Spoon just released a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, in February via Matador.

Previously Spoon shared the album’s first two singles: “The Hardest Cut” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the U2-esque “Wild” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “My Babe,” as well as a video of the band performing the song live from The Teragram in Los Angeles. When the album was released, album cut “Sattelite” also made our Songs of the Week list. The band also performed four songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared some remixes of “Wild.”

Spoon co-produced the album with Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and it also features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It’s the first time in more than a decade that Spoon has recorded an album in their hometown of Austin, Texas. A press release promises “it’s the band’s purest rock ’n roll record to date.”

Frontman Britt Daniel had this to say about the album in a press release: “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

The Goon Sax released a new album, Mirror II, last year via Matador, their first for the label. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

The Goon Sax also features Riley Jones and James Harrison. Previously they shared the album’s first single, “In the Stone,” via a video for it. “In the Stone” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Psychic,” via a video for the song, which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third and final pre-release single, “Desire,” via a video for it. “Desire” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Interpol + Spoon “Lights, Camera, Factions” Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Friday, August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Saturday, August 27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Sunday, August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

Tuesday, August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Thursday, September 1 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Friday, September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

Saturday, September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sunday, September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tuesday, September 6 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Thursday, September 8 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

Friday, September 9 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Saturday, September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Wednesday, September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

Sunday, September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square



# Metric, Interpol, Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only

All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26

Interpol Headline Tour Dates:

Monday, April 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

Tuesday, April 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater* SOLD OUT

Thursday, April 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

Friday, April 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre* SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Monday, May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

Tuesday, May 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

Thursday, May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

Friday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

Saturday, May 7 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

Sunday, May 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

Tuesday, May 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

Wednesday, May 11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

Friday, May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

Saturday, May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre* SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

Saturday, May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

Saturday, May 28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

Wednesday, June 8 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Thursday, June 9 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique SOLD OUT

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel SOLD OUT

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival



*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning

Spoon Headline Tour Dates:

Wednesday, April 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Friday, April 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Saturday, April 9 – Richmond, VA - The National #

Monday, April 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, April 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # - SOLD OUT

Friday, April 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

Saturday, April 16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom #

Monday, April 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

Tuesday, April 19 ­– Chicago, Il @ The Riviera Theatre #

Thursday, April 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre # - NEW

Friday, April 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre # - SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

Monday, April 25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

Wednesday, April 27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & The Mine

Thursday, April 28 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater # SOLD OUT

Friday, April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Saturday, April 30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale St. Music Festival

Tuesday, May 24 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Wednesday, May 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

Friday, May 27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

Saturday, May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, May 31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

Thursday, June 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

Friday, June 3 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

Saturday, June 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *



#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese

