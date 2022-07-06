News

Interpol Announce Global Exhibition For July The Other Side of Make-Believe Due Out July 15 via Matador





Interpol have announced a global exhibition to coincide with the release of their upcoming album, The Other Side of Make-Believe. The exhibition will run from July 12-16 and will take place simultaneously in London, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, and Tokyo in collaboration with photographer Atiba Jefferson and Brain Dead Clothing. View the full list of exhibition dates below.

Jefferson’s photographs of the band during the recording of the new album will be on display, along with special items which will be available for purchase, including limited edition Interpol x Brain Dead t-shirts, an exclusive zine of Jefferson’s photographs designed by Brain Dead, and ultra-limited Jefferson-designed skateboards in partnership with Girl Skateboards.

Previously released singles from the upcoming album are “Toni,” “Something Changed,” and “Fables.”

Big Shot City exhibition events:

NYC: Hosted at 155 Lafayette Street, July 12 – 16

LA: Hosted at the Brain Dead space, July 13 – 16

Mexico City: Hosted at Not A Gallery, July 16 – 17

Tokyo: Hosted at Brain Dead’s space in Harajuku, July 15

London: Hosted at Truman’s Brewery, July 15 – 17

