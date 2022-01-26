News

Interpol Announce Spring Tour Supporting Acts Include Tycho, Matthew Dear, and Dry Cleaning

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Interpol (Daniel Kessler, Paul Banks, and Sam Fogarino) have announced a spring tour for 2022, with dates across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. The band will be joined by Tycho and Matthew Dear for U.S. dates and Dry Cleaning in Mexico City. View the full list of dates below, as well as a short video featuring footage of the band in the process of recording their new album.

Interpol have completed their seventh studio album, which was recorded at Battery Studio in London with producers Flood & Moulder. The album will follow 2019’s A Fine Mess EP and 2018’s Marauder full-length. Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Mogwai) produced Marauder.

Read our 2018 interview with Interpol on Marauder.

Since then, Interpol frontman Paul Banks released an album with Muzz, a new band that also featured Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman. Their self-titled debut album came out in 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2020 interview with Muzz about their debut album.

Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:

4.25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4.26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4.28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4.29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4.30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5.03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5.05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5.06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5.07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5.08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5.10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5.11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

5.28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6.08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6.09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus Tycho and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning

