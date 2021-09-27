News

Interpol Announce They Are Recording a New Album with Producers Flood and Alan Moulder Due Out Next Year via Matador

Photography by Atiba Jefferson



Interpol (Daniel Kessler, Paul Banks, and Sam Fogarino) have announced that they have started work on their new album and are working with iconic producers Flood and Alan Moulder (billed as Flood & Moulder in the press release). The band are in London recording what will be their seventh album and it’s due out sometime next year via Matador.

Together Flood & Moulder have worked with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, and Smashing Pumpkins, and won a BRIT Award for Foals’ 2014 album, Holy Fire.

Flood (real name Mark Ellis) has worked on all number of classics in some capacity, including U2’s The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and Zooropa; PJ Harvey’s To Bring You My Love and Is This Desire?; New Order’s Movement and Get Ready; and many others. He’s also worked on albums by Goldfrapp, The Killers, Warpaint, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Charlatans, Jehnny Beth, and countless others.

Moulder, meanwhile, worked on My Bloody Valentine’s landmark album Loveless and also worked with other shoegaze legends of the era, including Lush, Ride, Curve, and Swervedriver. He’s also worked with Blonde Redhead, Arctic Monkeys, Suede, Beach House, The Cure, Foo Fighters, Editors, The Joy Formidable, and many others. He previously mixed Interpol’s 2014 album, El Pintor.

“We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” Interpol guitarist Daniel Kessler says in a press release. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

The album will follow 2019’s A Fine Mess EP and 2018’s Marauder full-length. Dave Fridmann (MGMT, The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Mogwai) produced Marauder.

Read our 2018 interview with Interpol on Marauder.

Since then Interpol frontman Paul Banks also released an album with Muzz, a new band that also featured Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman. Their self-titled debut album came out in 2020 via Matador.

Read our 2020 interview with Muzz about their debut album.

