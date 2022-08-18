Interpol Re-Release EP From 2003, Share Restored “Turn On The Bright Lights” Documentary
The Black EP Out Now via Matador
Aug 18, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Interpol have re-released a previously out-of-print 2003 EP entitled The Black EP, originally released as a companion to their 2002 album Turn On The Bright Lights. It is being released in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. The band have also shared a restored version of a 2002 short documentary featuring interviews and live performances. Stream the new EP and view the documentary below.
The band’s latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, came out in July via Matador.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Joy Weather Shares New Single “Run To You” (News) — Joy Weather
- Øya Festival, Tøyen Park, Oslo, Norway, 10-13 August, 2022 (Review) — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Gorillaz, Suede, Mdou Moctar, Parquet Courts, Fontaines D.C., Perfume Genius, Bikini Kill, Bright Eyes, AURORA, Nubya Garcia
- First Issue Revisited: Ladytron on “604” (Interview) — Ladytron
- Interpol Re-Release EP From 2003, Share Restored “Turn On The Bright Lights” Documentary (News) — Interpol
- Julien Chang Shares New Single “Time & Place” (Plus a Live Video for the Song) (News) — Julien Chang
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.