 Interpol Re-Release EP From 2003, Share Restored “Turn On The Bright Lights” Documentary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Interpol Re-Release EP From 2003, Share Restored “Turn On The Bright Lights” Documentary

The Black EP Out Now via Matador

Aug 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Bookmark and Share


Interpol have re-released a previously out-of-print 2003 EP entitled The Black EP, originally released as a companion to their 2002 album Turn On The Bright Lights. It is being released in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. The band have also shared a restored version of a 2002 short documentary featuring interviews and live performances. Stream the new EP and view the documentary below.

The band’s latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, came out in July via Matador.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent