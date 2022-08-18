News

All





Interpol Re-Release EP From 2003, Share Restored “Turn On The Bright Lights” Documentary The Black EP Out Now via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Interpol have re-released a previously out-of-print 2003 EP entitled The Black EP, originally released as a companion to their 2002 album Turn On The Bright Lights. It is being released in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary. The band have also shared a restored version of a 2002 short documentary featuring interviews and live performances. Stream the new EP and view the documentary below.

The band’s latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, came out in July via Matador.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.