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Interpol Share New Song “Iron City” This Mirror Weighs a Ton Due Out August 28 via Partisan

Photography by Elliot Lee Hazel

Interpol are releasing a new album, This Mirror Weighs a Ton, on August 28 via Partisan. Now they have shared its third single, “Iron City.” Listen below.

Previously Interpol shared the album’s first two tracks, title track “This Mirror Weighs a Ton” and “See Out Loud.” “This Mirror Weighs a Ton” was one of our Songs of the Week.

This Mirror Weighs a Ton is Interpol’s first for Partisan after previously being on Matador for much of their career.

Interpol’s core members are Daniel Kessler, Paul Banks, and Sam Fogarino. This Mirror Weighs a Ton is the band’s eighth album, the followup to 2022’s The Other Side of Make-Believe, 2019’s A Fine Mess EP, and 2018’s Marauder full-length.

Andrew Wyatt (ROSALÍA, Charli xcx) produced the album, recording it in his studio in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. David Fridmann (Sleater-Kinney, MGMT) mixed the album. The album cover features an artwork by Addie Wagenknecht, which is currently held in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s permanent collection. “This Mirror Weighs a Ton” is the first Interpol song since “PDA,” from their 2002 debut album Turn On the Bright Lights, to feature vocals from Kessler.

Of working with Interpol, Wyatt says in a press release: “I wondered what it would be like to keep the parts perfectly legible, because everyone in that band writes such great parts. And to add some different spatial dimensions to it.” Wyatt says. “It was something almost a little bit more like chamber music—the musical ideas bear scrutiny without needing the sonic treatment of it to carry all the weight. It was also nice to add a trick or two I picked up over a couple decades of making pop records.”

Read our 2018 interview with Interpol on Marauder.

In 2020 Interpol frontman Paul Banks released an album with Muzz, a band that also featured Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman. Their self-titled debut album came out in 2020 via Matador. Read our 2020 interview with Muzz about their debut album.

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