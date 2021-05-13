News

Islands Share New Single “Carpenter” and Appear on Tim Heidecker’s “Office Hours” Podcast Islomania Due Out June 11 via Royal Mountain





After five years in the making, Islands are releasing their long-awaited new album, Islomania, on June 11 via Royal Mountain. Now they have shared a third and final single from the album, titled “Carpenter,” Islands have also made an appearance on comedian Tim Heidecker’s podcast, Office Hours. Check out the music video for “Carpenter” below, followed by the Office Hours podcast episode.

Lead singer Nick Thorburn talks about the new single in a press release: “This one was an early song that I demoed at home as a little throwaway. Unfinished, it sat on a folder on my computer collecting digital dust until I stumbled upon it many months later. I had completely forgotten about it and listening back, I was totally caught off guard. It sounded like I was singing someone else’s song. I was excited so I set about finishing it immediately. Once I’d tidied it up, I eventually brought it to producer Patrick Ford, who helped the band fine-tune the push and pull with regards to the quiet/loud sections. Lyrically it’s like a ‘woulda coulda shoulda’ Sliding Doors-type imagining.”

Previously released Islomania singles were “(We Like to) Do It With the Lights On” and “Set the Fairlight.” Islomania will be their eighth studio album, and has been in production for at least two years, whereas the bands past two records—Taste and Should I Remain Here, At Sea? (both released back in 2016)— took only three weeks to produce.

