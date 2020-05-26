News

Issue 8 Project – Read Interviews with Tegan and Sara, Mew, Muse, Doves, My Morning Jacket, and Mo Support Us for Only $1.00 a Month to Access the Long Out of Print Issue from 2005

Photography by Sean McCabe (for Under the Radar



We’ve been uploading the long out of print and sold out Issue 8 to our Patreon page, one article at a time. The 2005 issue features Bright Eyes on the cover and so far we have uploaded interviews from it with Tegan and Sara, Mew, Muse, Doves, My Morning Jacket, The Walkmen, Metric, Rilo Kiley, Low, The Decemberists, Devendra Banhart, and more. To access the articles all you need to do is support us on Patreon with a contribution of at least $1.00 a month.

While 51 of our 66 back issues are still available to buy directly from us, some are long out of print and sold out. One such issue is our eighth issue. None of the articles from the issue are archived on our website.

Just today we uploaded the issue’s coverage of the 2004 presidential election. Various readers and musicians submitted photos of themselves voting, including Low’s Alan Sparhawk, The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, Rilo Kiley’s Pierre de Reeder, and The French Kicks’ Nick Stumpf. Then we also did photo shoots in Los Angeles of Metric’s Emily Haines and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Peter Hayes voting. There are also quotes from each musician about the results of the election. This was the election where John Kerry ran against George W. Bush, with Bush winning a second term.

We previously uploaded the issue’s cover, table of contents, Letter From the Editor, first ad pages, Reader’s Letters, the issue’s Chris Walla Explains It All column, our Best of 2004 section, and our 2004 Artist Survey section (featuring interviews with Devendra Banhart, Ian Brown, Caribou, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, Doves’ Jimi Goodwin, Idlewild’s Roddy Womble, Mew’s Jonas Bjerre, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes, Ulrich Schnauss, Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin, Tilly and the Wall and The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser). Then we uploaded an interview with Muse, as well as a photo from our photo shoot with the band.

Issue 8 not only features an in-depth cover story article on Bright Eyes, in which Matt Fink interviewed Conor Oberst about the band’s two albums released that year, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn. The issue also features a special Under the Influence section with joint interviews between a younger artist and a more established one who influenced them, including Devendra Banhart interviewing Donovan, Clinic’s Ade Blackburn interviewing Can’s Irmin Schmidt, The Thrills’ Conor Deasy interviewing The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie interviewing The Cramps’ Lux Interior and Poison Ivy.

The issue also includes interviews with Muse, The Zutons, The Dresden Dolls, The Go! Team, Blue States, The Bees, UNKLE, Ian Brown of The Stone Roses, Ed Harcourt, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Tim Booth of James, Supergrass, and The Delgados.

Check out the table of contents below.

Visit our Patreon page regularly to read every article and review. We will also upload all the vintage ads from the 15-year-old issue. We are posting several articles a week, as many as one each weekday.

To be honest, running a truly independent indie rock print magazine and website was already a precarious business prior to the pandemic, but thanks to the coronavirus our revenue is down across the board. We have plans for some ambitious print issues this year, but those aspirations have been delayed due to COVID-19, as most stores are currently closed and not accepting new magazines and it’s a challenging time to fund the issues with print advertising. While we readily acknowledge that in this crisis there are organizations that could use your aid more than us, if you value what Under the Radar does then consider signing up to our Patreon page.

Any funds we receive on Patreon go towards keeping our website running, as well as towards efforts to publish future print issues.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.