News

All





Italia 90 Drop New Single Today Hotly tipped UK post punk outfit release "Borderline" on Brace Yourself Records





Snarling their way through the toilet venues of the UK, Italia 90 have been steadily growing a devoted cult following that is so dedicated, it is more akin to a disciplined underground paramilitary force than a band's fanbase. And today, they drop their new single "Borderline".

Drawing comparisons to A Certain Ratio and Josef K, Italia 90 are amongst the best of the new breed of post punk, combing agitational left wing missives with wiry riffs and death disco basslines. "Borderline" is their latest offering and is lathered in sardonic humour and distain for a ruling political elite that feigns concern whilst their actions reveal callous indifference, as the band explains:

"'Borderline takes aim at the failed third-way ideology that led to our present political moment. 'the thing you created / is the thing you have hated' takes to task the hegemonic establishment for its complicity in the very brutality it claims to speak against."

"Borderline" is out now via various streaming platforms and will also be available as a 7", accompanied by b-side "Declare". The limited run of 300 is released on April 16th via Brace Yourself Records. You can pre-order a copy HERE.