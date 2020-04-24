News

Ivan Dorn & Seven Davis Jr share new EP Numbers

The well-trodden road rarely leads to anything exciting, and it is only when we dare to try the potentially dangerous that we get to experience something thrilling and new. And so, when the unlikely pairing of Ukrainian hip hop star Ivan Dorn and Texan songwriter/producer Seven Davis Jr joined forces to write and record the jazz enthused funky house EP Numbers, it could have all gone disastrously wrong. Fortunately, the unlikely unique mix has fused to create a truly exhilarating new cocktail as heard over the five wonderfully eclectic tracks.

Dorn first became aware of Davis Jr and bought one of his records whilst working on his OTD LP at LA studio Red Gate Recorders in 2017, his first album spoken in English. The Eastern European star reached out and slid into Sev's DMs asking if he was interested in working together, leading to a return to the US West Coast for two sessions and an additional one in Kiev.

"You never really know what good things will happen in your life. That's why I'm grateful to have an open mind. Otherwise how else would this project have happened? A Ukrainian and African American collaborating on an EP together. The music, I think, is very different... in a good way." - Seven Davis Jr

Both parties are tremendously experienced and command a huge amount of respect from their fans, critics, and their international peers. Through his three albums and impressive singles, Ivan Dorn has risen to become one of the most prominent stars from eastern Europe to take home an MTV EMA award in 2017 for Best Russia Act and looks set to receive even greater global attention.

Seven Davis Jr career began as a ghostwriter before the pioneering producer struck out, first gaining notoriety with his One EP and then on his Universe album, which was released on essential hip hop and experimental electronica label Ninja Tune.

However, this project is particularly special with Dorn almost comparing the creation of the EP as something akin to a shared spiritual journey; "The whole process felt right from the beginning - it felt mystical seeing his first ever message arrive whilst I was listening to his track 'One'. And when we met I felt as if I'd known him a lifetime. I'm pleased that we've created this unique collaborative work to share with you all."

The unique collaboration was proceeded by the energetic (LIVE) EP which captured a session recorded in the Kiev Natural History Museum. Released as an audio stream and on YouTube, this early glimpse included performances of "Poisoned" and title track "Numbers" plus additional songs "Heart Jail" and "Yes, I Do" which first revealed at the magic the partnership was to produce to the public. And with so many great ideas clearly in abundance, its clear the potential for Dorn and Davis Jr to team up once again is great and we cannot wait to hear more!

