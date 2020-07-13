News

Jaakko Eino Kalevi Announces Remix EP; Shares Domenique Dumont remix of “The Search” Dissolution Remixes out July 31 via Domino





Last November Jaakko Eino Kalevi released a mini-album, Dissolution, via Domino imprint Weird World. And on July 31, you can hear remixes of five select tracks from the album. Kalevi has shared the first track “The Search,” today, remixed by Latvian dream-pop duo Domenique Dumont. Listen below followed by a complete tracklist and the EP’s cover art.

In a press release, Kalevi says, “It is always interesting to hear how other people interpret my music. I like to be surprised in a good way and these remixes are very much on point and right up my alley.”

While Domenique Dumont keeps a lot of the same elements in “The Search,” they tone down the vocals to be more monotone, add some charming synths, and even include a portion of another Dissolution track, “Uutiset.”

The rest of the EP has features from all across the world: Finnish electronic artist, Timo Kaukolampi remixes “The Source of the Absolute Knowledge,” as does Stockholm producer Samo DJ. Frànçois Marry of the French-Biritish pop group, Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains, then comes in with “I Am Looking Forward,” and finally, Berline-duo Ultraflex wraps it all up with their remix of title track “Dissolution.”

Previously, Kalevi shared two new interconnected animated videos for two instrumental tracks from the album: “Out of Touch” and “Conceptual Mediterranean (Part Two).” They were directed by German animator Christine Gensheimer. Kalevi also shared a video for the album’s first single, title track “Dissolution,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Kevin Luna directed the “Dissolution” video, which features a man who can’t stop dancing. The song features Berlin-based Taiwanese singer Yu-Ching Huang, who also sings on two other songs on the album.

The mini-album is the follow-up to 2018’s full-length, Out of Touch, which was his fifth album and the follow-up to 2015’s self-titled album. Dissolution was recorded in Berlin and Helsinki.

Dissolution Remixes Tracklist:

1. The Search (Domenique Dumont Remix)

2. The Source of the Absolute Knowledge (Kaukolampi Remix)

3. The Source of the Absolute Knowledge (Samo DJ Remix)

4. I Am Looking Forward (Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains Remix)

5. Dissolution (Ultraflex Remix)

