Jaakko Eino Kalevi Shares Two New Interconnected Videos

Finnish multi-instrumentalist Jaakko Eino Kalevi released a new mini-album, Dissolution, last November via Domino imprint Weird World. Now he has shared two new interconnected animated videos for two instrumental tracks from the album: "Out of Touch" and "Conceptual Mediterranean (Part Two)." German animator Christine Gensheimer directed the clips, which you can watch below.

In a press release Gensheimer describes the videos as "an apocalyptic adventure in our so-called world, about green slime, friendship and female powers."

Gensheimer also had this to say: "I've loved Jaakko's music since I discovered it more than ten years ago. Its playfulness, humor and sometimes epic or weird character inspire my animations and aesthetics and create ever-new images in my mind."

Previously Kalevi shared a video for the album's first single, title track "Dissolution," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Kevin Luna directed the "Dissolution" video, which features a man who can't stop dancing. The song features Berlin-based Taiwanese singer Yu-Ching Huang, who also sings on two other songs on the album.

The mini-album is the follow-up to 2018's full-length, Out of Touch, which was his fifth album and the follow-up to 2015's self-titled album. Dissolution was recorded in Berlin and Helsinki.

A previous press release describes the new mini-album as such: "If last year's Out of Touch album found Jaakko Eino Kalevi in a reflective mood, on Dissolution he's curious and engaged, hunting for meaning on a record that takes in heavy funk, chakra-aligning electro and rococo space balladry."

Kalevi had this to say in the previous press release: "Just as a drop of ink dissolves in a glass of water, it is said that life on Earth began in this way. It's impossible to become that drop again. Life on Earth is a mystery - it's a story of dissolution."

Kevin Luna, the director of the "Dissolution" video, had this to say about it in the previous press release: "The concept was pretty minimal to start: A man cannot stop dancing in the city of Las Vegas. The details fell into place from there. There's a dream logic to the flow of this video and I think Vegas is pretty dreamy if you manage to take a few steps back from the spectacle. I wanted to show how the desert, the suburbs and the strip all combine to form this place that feels like a pinnacle of some kind of collective hallucination. A dream that we've forced into reality, from which we can't wake up from anymore."

