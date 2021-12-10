News

Jack White Announces 2022 World Tour Fear of the Dawn Due Out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man

Photography by David James Swanson



Jack White has announced a 2022 world tour in support of his two upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

