Jack White Announces 2022 World Tour
Fear of the Dawn Due Out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man
Dec 10, 2021
Photography by David James Swanson
Jack White has announced a 2022 world tour in support of his two upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive.
White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).
Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
