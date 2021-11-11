News

Jack White Announces Two New Albums, Shares Video for Recent Single “Taking Me Back” Fear of the Dawn Due Out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man

Photography by David James Swanson



Jack White has announced two new albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, and shared a video for his recent single, “Taking Me Back.” Fear of the Dawn is due out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive is due out July 22, 2022, both via White’s Third Man label. “Taking Me Back” is the opening track to Fear of the Dawn. White co-directed its video with Lauren Dunn. Watch it below, followed by the cover art and tracklists for both albums.

“Taking Me Back” was originally shared in October in conjunction with the trailer for the new Activision video game, Call of Duty: Vanguard (the trailer featured the song). White also shared a gentler version of the song, fittingly titled “Taking Me Back (Gently),” which is the closing track to Entering Heaven Alive, with the two albums thus bookended by different versions of the same song.

Fear of Dawn will be released via five limited edition vinyl variants, as well as the regular black vinyl version.

The press release includes little info on the recordings of the two albums, beyond this: “Jack White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, creating two entirely distinctive albums in Fear of the Dawn and its follow-up, Entering Heaven Alive—each defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.”

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:

1. Taking Me Back

2. Fear of the Dawn

3. The White Raven

4. Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)

5. Eosophobia

6. Into the Twilight

7. Dusk

8. What’s the Trick?

9. That Was Then (This is Now)

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive Tracklist:

1. A Tip From You to Me

2. All Along the Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

6. Queen of the Bees

7. A Tree on Fire From Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

