Jack White Asks Major Labels to Build Their Own Vinyl Pressing Plants in New Video and Statement Fear of the Dawn Due Out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man





Jack White has been at the forefront of the vinyl renaissance of the last decade and now he’s asking three major labels (Sony, Universal, and Warner) to do their part and step up and build their own vinyl pressing plants to help with the over-demand for vinyl and the bottlenecks it’s causing. He’s done so via a written statement and a video filmed at the Detroit pressing plant for his own independent label, Third Man, which he founded in 2001. In part because of pandemic-fueled supply chain issues, there have been months long vinyl pressing delays for some independent artists and labels, and major label releases take up a lot of the capacity at the existing pressing plants. Third Man’s pressing plant opened in 2017. Below, watch White’s video and read his statement.

Here’s White’s full statement:

“At least once a week, without fail, someone will reach out asking me to help expedite their vinyl record manufacturing. It’s a natural thought… knowing that I own a pressing plant and have my own record label, ‘if anyone could help, it’s this guy!’

“With industry-wide turnaround times for vinyl currently leaning towards the length of a human pregnancy, it’s obvious, in a world so contingent on being of-the-moment and timed just right (a single, an album, a tour etc.), these timelines are the killers of momentum, soul, artistic expression, and far too often, livelihoods.

“I’ve done everything within my power to help. Third Man Records began a concentrated focus on vinyl in 2009 with hopes of exposing its wider potential to the farthest reaches of the music industry. In 2017 I furthered my commitment by opening Third Man Pressing… a plant which has always been open to anyone and everyone who walks in the door and wants to press a record, from bedroom hip hop artists to field recording documentarians. And in the last year, I’ve doubled down and invested in even more record presses, more employees to run them, and more shifts to try and accommodate the insane growing demand for vinyl product.

“There are people who will say—isn’t this good for Third Man? More demand than you can handle? To which I say, even though Third Man benefits in the short term, in the long term it ultimately hurts everyone involved in the vinyl ecosystem given the bottlenecks and delays. Something needs to be done.

“While the entirety of vinyl investment and framework in the past decade has originated from independent companies and investors, the bigger problems we now see require major solutions.

“In this spirit, I turn to our collegial big brothers in the music world, Sony, Universal, and Warner, and politely implore them to help alleviate this unfortunate backlog and start dedicating resources to build pressing plants themselves.

“To be clear, the issue is not big labels versus small labels, it’s not independent versus mainstream, it’s not even punk versus pop. The issue is, simply, we have ALL created an environment where the unprecedented demand for vinyl records cannot keep up with the rudimentary supply of them.

“Across the globe, there are now a handful of NEW companies, building both automated and manual vinyl presses. It’s easier to purchase a vinyl press now than it has been in four decades. And with more ancillary innovators popping up every day helping advance every facet of the industry, this isn’t a difficult decision to make. It’s a no-brainer.

“We’re all on the same team with the same goals. I truly believe that with a good faith investment in the infrastructure that got us here, we can continue on this upward trajectory and further inspire the worlds around us. Now is the time. Thank you.”

White is releasing two upcoming albums on Third Man, Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22.

In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive. Then he shared “Love Is Selfish,” also from Entering Heaven Alive. That was followed by “Fear of the Dawn,” which is obviously the title track from Fear of the Dawn and was shared via a self-directed video. Then White shared two more new songs: “Hi-De-Ho,” which is from Fear of the Dawn and features Q-Tip, and “Queen of the Bees,” from Entering Heaven Alive.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre



* Festival Performance

