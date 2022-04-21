 Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert”

Fear of the Dawn Out Now via Third Man

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Last night, Jack White made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “What’s the Trick?” He also was interviewed by Colbert. View the performance and interview below.

Earlier this month, White released his most recent album, Fear of the Dawn.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent