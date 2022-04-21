Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert”
Fear of the Dawn Out Now via Third Man
Last night, Jack White made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “What’s the Trick?” He also was interviewed by Colbert. View the performance and interview below.
Earlier this month, White released his most recent album, Fear of the Dawn.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wet Leg Announce New Tour Dates, Share New Mini Documentary Chronicling Their U.S. East Coast Tour (News) — Wet Leg
- Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Jack White
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spoken Word Album (News) — Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Nick Cave
- John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single (News) — John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies, John Carpenter
- The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs (News) — The Goon Sax
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.