Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert” Fear of the Dawn Out Now via Third Man





Last night, Jack White made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “What’s the Trick?” He also was interviewed by Colbert. View the performance and interview below.

Earlier this month, White released his most recent album, Fear of the Dawn.

