Jack White Shares New Songs “Hi-De-Ho” (Feat. Q-Tip) and “Queen of the Bees” Fear of the Dawn Due Out April 8, 2022 and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man

Photography by Paige Sara



Jack White is releasing two upcoming albums on Third Man, Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. Now he has shared two new songs: “Hi-De-Ho,” which is from Fear of the Dawn and features Q-Tip, and “Queen of the Bees,” from Entering Heaven Alive. Q-Tip was a founder member of the iconic 1980s New York hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. Both songs will also be released as a limited edition tri-color 7-inch, which will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Cass Corridor Detroit on Saturday, April 9. Listen to them both below, followed by the upcoming dates in White’s amusingly named The Supply Chain Issues Tour.

In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive. Then he shared “Love Is Selfish,” also from Entering Heaven Alive. That was followed by “Fear of the Dawn,” which is obviously the title track from Fear of the Dawn and was shared via a self-directed video.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre



* Festival Performance

