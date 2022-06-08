News

All





Jack White Shares Western-Themed Video for New Song “If I Die Tomorrow” Fear of the Dawn Out Now and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man





Jack White is releasing a new album, Entering Heaven Alive, on July 22 via Third Man. Now he has shared another song from it, “If I Die Tomorrow,” via a Western-themed video. Brantley Gutierrez directed the video. Watch it below, followed by White’s upcoming tour dates.

Entering Heaven Alive is White’s second album of 2022 and follows Fear of the Dawn, released in April also via Third Man (stream it here).

Our writer Kyle Kersey called Fear of the Dawn White’s “most interesting” album. He also wrote: “On Fear of the Dawn, he’s lost his fucking mind. He’s like a kid discovering the various sound effects on his new Casio keyboard: he simply can’t resist trying them all.” Read Kersey’s full review here.

In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive. Then he shared “Love Is Selfish,” also from Entering Heaven Alive. That was followed by “Fear of the Dawn,” which is obviously the title track from Fear of the Dawn and was shared via a self-directed video. Then White shared two more new songs: “Hi-De-Ho,” which is from Fear of the Dawn and features Q-Tip, and “Queen of the Bees,” from Entering Heaven Alive.

White also launched The Jack White Twilight Receiver, a mobile app that allows fans to enter the musical world of the two albums. In April he performed Fear of the Dawn’s “What’s the Trick?” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was also interviewed by Colbert.

In March, White asked three major labels (Sony, Universal, and Warner) to do their part and step up and build their own vinyl pressing plants to help with the over-demand for vinyl and the bottlenecks it’s causing. He did so via a written statement and a video filmed at the Detroit pressing plant for his own independent label, Third Man, which he founded in 2001.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National <<

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival*

October 7-8 – Guadalajara, MX – Tecate Coordenada*

October 14 – Buenos Aires, AR – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires*

October 16 – Santiago, CL – Primavera Sound Santiago*



* Festival Performance



w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)



w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.