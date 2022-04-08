News

Jack White – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Fear of the Dawn Out Today and Entering Heaven Alive Due Out July 22, 2022 via Third Man

Photography by Paige Sara



Jack White has released a new album, Fear of the Dawn, today via Third Man. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our review of the album, in which our writer Kyle Kersey calls it White’s “most interesting” album. He also writes: “On Fear of the Dawn, he’s lost his fucking mind. He’s like a kid discovering the various sound effects on his new Casio keyboard: he simply can’t resist trying them all.” Stream the album below and read the review here. Also below are White’s upcoming tour dates.

White is releasing two albums this year, with Entering Heaven Alive due out on July 22.

Fear of the Dawn is available on different vinyl formats from various stores and is exclusive available on cassette from Newbury Comics. White has also launched The Jack White Twilight Receiver, a mobile app that allows fans to enter the musical world of the two albums.

In November, White announced the release of his two upcoming albums, sharing a video for the previously released single “Taking Me Back,” which will be featured on Entering Heaven Alive. Then he shared “Love Is Selfish,” also from Entering Heaven Alive. That was followed by “Fear of the Dawn,” which is obviously the title track from Fear of the Dawn and was shared via a self-directed video. Then White shared two more new songs: “Hi-De-Ho,” which is from Fear of the Dawn and features Q-Tip, and “Queen of the Bees,” from Entering Heaven Alive.

In March, White asked three major labels (Sony, Universal, and Warner) to do their part and step up and build their own vinyl pressing plants to help with the over-demand for vinyl and the bottlenecks it’s causing. He did so via a written statement and a video filmed at the Detroit pressing plant for his own independent label, Third Man, which he founded in 2001.

White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018 via Third Man and Columbia. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT) †^

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena ^

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena §

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center §

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center §

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell #

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena **

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ##

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ^^

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle §§

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle ##

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ##

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater §§

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ***

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center †††

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum †††

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre †††

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater ^^^

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater §§§

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center ^^^

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ###

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ****

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum ****

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National <<

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*



* Festival Performance



w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

† Sugar Tradition (April 8-9)

^ Olivia Jean (April 8-10)

§ Geese (April 12-14)

# July Talk (April 16, August 19)

** Men I Trust (April 17, 19)

^^ Starcrawler (April 23, 26, August 13)

§§ JD McPherson (April 27, May 1)

## Be Your Own Pet (April 21, 28, 30)

*** Briston Maroney (May 23-24)

††† Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29)

^^^ Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3)

§§§ The Afghan Whigs (June 1)

### The Kills (June 4)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)



w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<<Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

