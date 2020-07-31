 Jadu Heart Share Video for New Song “Burning Hour” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, July 31st, 2020  
Jadu Heart Share Video for New Song “Burning Hour”

Hyper Romance Due Out September 25

Jul 31, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bristol, England-based duo Jadu Heart (Alex Headford and Diva Jeffrey) have shared a new song, “Burning Hour,” via a video for it. It’s the latest single to be taken from their forthcoming sophomore album, Hyper Romance, which is due out September 25. Befitting their city of residence, the song has a bit of a trip hop vibe, although leaning in a more pop direction (think fellow Brits HÆLOS). The duo co-directed the video with Dave Monis. Watch it below. 

Jadu Heart collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “We all perform rituals to keep our hearts above water, ‘Burning Hour’ is about embracing that to the point of no return, where you might find yourself drowning.”

Hyper Romance is the follow-up to their 2019-released debut album, Melt Away. The band relocated to Bristol following the release of the debut. Jadu Heart have already shared five singles from Hyper Romance: “Caroline,” “Walk the Line,” “Another Life,” “Dead Again,” and “Suddenly I Know Who You Are.”

