Jagjaguwar Announces Fourth and Final Installment of JAG25 Series Sentimental Noise Due Out December 3





Jagjaguwar will be releasing the fourth and final installment of their JAG25 series on December 3. The new installment, Sentimental Noise, will consist of a 17-track album and 200-page zine. Those who purchase the zine will receive one of two limited edition cassettes, either that of the previously unreleased Wilderness album Future Seats or Dialect of the Archons by ambient black metal artist Wold/Fauchion. Check out the tracklist for Sentimental Noise below.

The label initially announced JAG25, a year-long initiative to celebrate the label’s 25th anniversary, back in February of this year.

Sentimental Noise Tracklist:

1. Atsushi Miura - I Love You (Live At Tokyo Rose)

2. Jenny Hval - The Cool, Cool River

3. Wilderness - Night Sky

4. Oneida - Smokes

5. Tim Darcy - Unprecision

6. Blacks’ Myths - Free Man

7. Drunk - Waltz As Antidote

8. Tammar - All’s Well That Ends

9. Briana Marela - Forever Broken Hearted

10. Zodiac Lovers - Why You Hang Around

11. Some Nerve - Tvil

12. Wilderness - Tomorrow

13. Bevel - Blue Umbrella

14. Manishevitz - All Mellow People

15. Spokane - Useless Things Are Best

16. Wold/Fauchion - Beryl Blade Reddening

17. Atsushi Miura - I Hate Charlottesville

