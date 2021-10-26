Jagjaguwar Announces Fourth and Final Installment of JAG25 Series
Sentimental Noise Due Out December 3
Jagjaguwar will be releasing the fourth and final installment of their JAG25 series on December 3. The new installment, Sentimental Noise, will consist of a 17-track album and 200-page zine. Those who purchase the zine will receive one of two limited edition cassettes, either that of the previously unreleased Wilderness album Future Seats or Dialect of the Archons by ambient black metal artist Wold/Fauchion. Check out the tracklist for Sentimental Noise below.
The label initially announced JAG25, a year-long initiative to celebrate the label’s 25th anniversary, back in February of this year.
Sentimental Noise Tracklist:
1. Atsushi Miura - I Love You (Live At Tokyo Rose)
2. Jenny Hval - The Cool, Cool River
3. Wilderness - Night Sky
4. Oneida - Smokes
5. Tim Darcy - Unprecision
6. Blacks’ Myths - Free Man
7. Drunk - Waltz As Antidote
8. Tammar - All’s Well That Ends
9. Briana Marela - Forever Broken Hearted
10. Zodiac Lovers - Why You Hang Around
11. Some Nerve - Tvil
12. Wilderness - Tomorrow
13. Bevel - Blue Umbrella
14. Manishevitz - All Mellow People
15. Spokane - Useless Things Are Best
16. Wold/Fauchion - Beryl Blade Reddening
17. Atsushi Miura - I Hate Charlottesville
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The War on Drugs Share New Song “Change” (News) — The War on Drugs
- Supergrass – Mick Quinn on the Deluxe Reissue of 1997’s “In It for the Money” (Interview) — Supergrass
- Premiere: Nylon Smile Shares New Single “Rumor” (News) — Nylon Smile
- Jagjaguwar Announces Fourth and Final Installment of JAG25 Series (News) —
- Penelope Isles Share New Song “Terrified” (News) — Penelope Isles
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.