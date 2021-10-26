 Jagjaguwar Announces Fourth and Final Installment of JAG25 Series | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 26th, 2021  
Jagjaguwar Announces Fourth and Final Installment of JAG25 Series

Sentimental Noise Due Out December 3

Oct 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Jagjaguwar will be releasing the fourth and final installment of their JAG25 series on December 3. The new installment, Sentimental Noise, will consist of a 17-track album and 200-page zine. Those who purchase the zine will receive one of two limited edition cassettes, either that of the previously unreleased Wilderness album Future Seats or Dialect of the Archons by ambient black metal artist Wold/Fauchion. Check out the tracklist for Sentimental Noise below.

The label initially announced JAG25, a year-long initiative to celebrate the label’s 25th anniversary, back in February of this year.

Sentimental Noise Tracklist:

1. Atsushi Miura - I Love You (Live At Tokyo Rose)
2. Jenny Hval - The Cool, Cool River
3. Wilderness - Night Sky
4. Oneida - Smokes
5. Tim Darcy - Unprecision
6. Blacks’ Myths - Free Man
7. Drunk - Waltz As Antidote
8. Tammar - All’s Well That Ends
9. Briana Marela - Forever Broken Hearted
10. Zodiac Lovers - Why You Hang Around
11. Some Nerve - Tvil
12. Wilderness - Tomorrow
13. Bevel - Blue Umbrella
14. Manishevitz - All Mellow People
15. Spokane - Useless Things Are Best
16. Wold/Fauchion - Beryl Blade Reddening
17. Atsushi Miura - I Hate Charlottesville

There are no comments for this entry yet.

