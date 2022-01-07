 Jake Xerxes Fussell Shares New Song “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Jake Xerxes Fussell Shares New Song “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down”

Good and Green Again Due Out January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors

Jan 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Rankin
Bookmark and Share


Jake Xerxes Fussell has shared a new song, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, Good and Green Again, which will be out on January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors. Listen below.

“Rolling Mills Are Burning Down” features production and piano by James Elkington. Previously shared songs from Good and Green Again are “Love Farewell,” “Breast of Glass,” and “Frolic.”

Good and Green Again features contributions from Casey Toll (Mt. Moriah, Nathan Bowles) on upright bass, Libby Rodenbough (Mipso) on strings, and Nathan Golub on pedal steel, Joe Westerlund (Megafaun, Califone) on drums, Joseph Decosimo on fiddle, Anna Jacobson on brass, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who contributes additional vocals.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent