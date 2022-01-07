News

Jake Xerxes Fussell Shares New Song “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down” Good and Green Again Due Out January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors

Photography by Tom Rankin



Jake Xerxes Fussell has shared a new song, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, Good and Green Again, which will be out on January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors. Listen below.

“Rolling Mills Are Burning Down” features production and piano by James Elkington. Previously shared songs from Good and Green Again are “Love Farewell,” “Breast of Glass,” and “Frolic.”

Good and Green Again features contributions from Casey Toll (Mt. Moriah, Nathan Bowles) on upright bass, Libby Rodenbough (Mipso) on strings, and Nathan Golub on pedal steel, Joe Westerlund (Megafaun, Califone) on drums, Joseph Decosimo on fiddle, Anna Jacobson on brass, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy, who contributes additional vocals.

