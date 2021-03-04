James Announce New Album, Share Title Track “All the Colours of You”

News

British rock band James have announced their 16th studio album, All the Colours of You, which will be out on June 4 via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. The album was produced by Grammy award-winner Jacknife Lee (Taylor Swift, U2, The Killers). The band has also shared the album’s title track. Listen to it, and check out the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Frontman Tim Booth speaks about the new album in a press release: “With all the shit that went down in 2020, this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last three albums. I hope it reflects the colors of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers, and is up there with our best.”

Bassist Jim Glennie adds: “I'm pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it's very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans.”

The band’s last studio album, Living in Extraordinary Times, came out in 2018. It featured the songs “HANK” and “Coming Home (Pt.2).”

All the Colours of You Tracklist:

1. ZERO

2. All The Colours Of You

3. Recover

4. Beautiful Beaches

5. Wherever It Takes Us

6. Hush

7. Miss America

8. Getting Myself Into

9. Magic Bus

10. Isabella

11. XYST

