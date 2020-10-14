News

James Blake Releases New “Before” EP Each Song on the EP Accompanied by a Visualizer or Video





James Blake has released a new EP, Before. The four-song EP was released with little advance notice and each of its four songs is accompanied by visualizer video (title track “Before” has a full on video). Before sees Blake returning to his dancefloor roots and London club days. In a press release Blake says the EP finds him “finally having confidence to put my own voice on dancefloor rhythms.” Ryder Ripps directed the visualizer videos and the “Before” video features various dancers dancing to the song in their living rooms, while under quarantine. The EP is out now on Republic. Listen and watch below.

Blake will be doing a virtual Boiler Room set, his first since 2013, this Friday at 5 p.m. ET (RSVP here).

Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. In April he shared his first new single of 2020, “You’re Too Precious.”

Read our review of Assume Form.

Before EP Tracklist:

1. I Keep Calling

2. Before

3. Do You Ever?

4. Summer of Now

