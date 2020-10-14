 James Blake Releases New “Before” EP | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 14th, 2020  
Subscribe

James Blake Releases New “Before” EP

Each Song on the EP Accompanied by a Visualizer or Video

Oct 14, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


James Blake has released a new EP, Before. The four-song EP was released with little advance notice and each of its four songs is accompanied by visualizer video (title track “Before” has a full on video). Before sees Blake returning to his dancefloor roots and London club days. In a press release Blake says the EP finds him “finally having confidence to put my own voice on dancefloor rhythms.” Ryder Ripps directed the visualizer videos and the “Before” video features various dancers dancing to the song in their living rooms, while under quarantine. The EP is out now on Republic. Listen and watch below.

Blake will be doing a virtual Boiler Room set, his first since 2013, this Friday at 5 p.m. ET (RSVP here).

Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. In April he shared his first new single of 2020, “You’re Too Precious.”

Read our review of Assume Form.

Before EP Tracklist:

1. I Keep Calling
2. Before
3. Do You Ever?
4. Summer of Now

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent