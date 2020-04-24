News

James Blake Shares New Song “You’re Too Precious” Assume Form Out Now via Republic





James Blake released a new album, Assume Form, back in January 2019 via Republic. Now he has shared his first new single of 2020, “You’re Too Precious.” There’s no word if it will be featured on an upcoming album or EP, right now it’s just a standalone single. Listen to it below.

Read our review of Assume Form.

Assume Form was only announced a week before it’s release date and when it was announced no new music from it was shared (although the album does include the previously shared single “Don’t Miss It”). But then Blake did share two pre-release songs from the album: “Mile High” (which features Travis Scott and Metro Boomin) and the album’s haunting closing track, “Lullaby For My Insomniac.” Then he shared a video for “Mile High.” Then Blake shared the vinyl bonus track “Mulholland.” Then he shared a video for the album’s “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow.”

Assume Form also featured André 3000, Moses Sumney, and ROSALÍA. Blake’s previous album was 2016’s The Colour In Anything. Back in May 2017 he shared a lyric video for “Don’t Miss It” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). It followed “If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” another new song Blake shared back in January 2017 (via a video for the song), which was not featured on Assume Form.

