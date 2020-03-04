News

James Elkington Shares Surreal Video for New Song “Late Jim’s Lament” Ever-Roving Eye Due Out April 3 via Paradise of Bachelors





James Elkington is releasing a new album, Ever-Roving Eye, on April 3 via Paradise of Bachelors. Now he has shared another song from it, "Late Jim's Lament," via a surrealist black & white video for the song. Watch the Timothy Musho-directed video below, followed by Elkington's upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced dates opening for Wilco.

"No matter how I drive I know I can't out-drive the hearse/'cause it's too late in my mind and getting later all the time," sings Elkington in the song, which a press release says is inspired by both Elkington's tendency to be late and his understandable fear of death.

Previously Elkington shared the album's first single, "Nowhere Time," via a video for the new song. It was one of out Songs of the Week.

Ever-Roving Eye is the follow-up to 2017's debut album, Wintres Woma. The album features previous collaborators Nick Macri (bass) and Macie Stewart (violin). The album also includes new collaborators Lia Kohl (cello), Spencer Tweedy (drums), The Weather Station's Tamara Lindeman (vocals), and Paul Von Mertens (Brian Wilson) on woodwinds.

A previous press release said Ever-Roving Eye "ropes in echoes of British library musics, horror-film soundtracks, demure psychedelia, and more rocking elements of folk-rock."



James Elkington Tour Dates:

Tue. March 24 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

Thu. March 26 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank *

Fri. March 27 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sat. March 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sun. March 29 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic *

Wed. April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theater *

Thu. April 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) %

Thu. May 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono ^

Fri. May 22 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Theatre ^

Sat. May 23 - Manchester, UK @ The King's Arms ^

Sun. May 24 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

Mon. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ The Wardrobe Theatre ^

Wed. May 27 - London, UK @ Kings Place ^

Thu. May 28 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin ^



^ = w/ Joan Shelley

* = w/ Wilco

% = w/ Bill Mackay

