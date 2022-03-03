James Krivchenia of Big Thief Announces Solo Album, Shares Lead Single “Emissaries of Creation”
Blood Karaoke Due Out April 15 via Reading Group
Mar 03, 2022
Photography by Erin Birgy
James Krivchenia of Big Thief has announced the release of a solo album, Blood Karaoke, which will be out on April 15 via Reading Group. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Emissaries of Creation.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Krivchenia elaborates on the process of the album’s creation in a press release: “It was a very iterative, long process. Lots of editing and putting together little moments or 10 second chunks with lots of samples. The music was conceived to be a somewhat unbroken 40 minute long composition and I think of the singles as excerpts.”
In 2020, Krivchenia released the album A New Found Relaxation.
Blood Karaoke Tracklist:
1. Emissaries Of Creation
2. Null States
3. Culture Complex
4. Calendrical Rot
5. Artifact Of Error
6. Inherited Forms
7. The Trackless Way
8. Scaleable Future Self Continuity Interventions
9. Sub - Creational Reality
10. The Science Of Imaginary Solutions
11. God In Every Way
12. Styles Of Imprisonment
13. Exaptation
14. Wall Facer
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Nilüfer Yanya on “PAINLESS” (Interview) — Nilüfer Yanya
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Reflecting on the 25th Anniversary of “The Boatman’s Call” (News) — Nick Cave, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Anna Bates Shares New Single “Last Man On Earth” (News) — Anna Bates
- James Krivchenia of Big Thief Announces Solo Album, Shares Lead Single “Emissaries of Creation” (News) — James Krivchenia, Big Thief
- Mallrat Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “Teeth” (News) — Mallrat
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.