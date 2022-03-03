News

James Krivchenia of Big Thief Announces Solo Album, Shares Lead Single “Emissaries of Creation” Blood Karaoke Due Out April 15 via Reading Group

Photography by Erin Birgy



James Krivchenia of Big Thief has announced the release of a solo album, Blood Karaoke, which will be out on April 15 via Reading Group. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Emissaries of Creation.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Krivchenia elaborates on the process of the album’s creation in a press release: “It was a very iterative, long process. Lots of editing and putting together little moments or 10 second chunks with lots of samples. The music was conceived to be a somewhat unbroken 40 minute long composition and I think of the singles as excerpts.”

In 2020, Krivchenia released the album A New Found Relaxation.

Blood Karaoke Tracklist:

1. Emissaries Of Creation

2. Null States

3. Culture Complex

4. Calendrical Rot

5. Artifact Of Error

6. Inherited Forms

7. The Trackless Way

8. Scaleable Future Self Continuity Interventions

9. Sub - Creational Reality

10. The Science Of Imaginary Solutions

11. God In Every Way

12. Styles Of Imprisonment

13. Exaptation

14. Wall Facer

