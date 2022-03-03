 James Krivchenia of Big Thief Announces Solo Album, Shares Lead Single “Emissaries of Creation” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 3rd, 2022  
Subscribe

James Krivchenia of Big Thief Announces Solo Album, Shares Lead Single “Emissaries of Creation”

Blood Karaoke Due Out April 15 via Reading Group

Mar 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Erin Birgy
Bookmark and Share


James Krivchenia of Big Thief has announced the release of a solo album, Blood Karaoke, which will be out on April 15 via Reading Group. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Emissaries of Creation.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Krivchenia elaborates on the process of the album’s creation in a press release: “It was a very iterative, long process. Lots of editing and putting together little moments or 10 second chunks with lots of samples. The music was conceived to be a somewhat unbroken 40 minute long composition and I think of the singles as excerpts.”

In 2020, Krivchenia released the album A New Found Relaxation.

Blood Karaoke Tracklist:

1. Emissaries Of Creation
2. Null States
3. Culture Complex
4. Calendrical Rot
5. Artifact Of Error
6. Inherited Forms
7. The Trackless Way
8. Scaleable Future Self Continuity Interventions
9. Sub - Creational Reality
10. The Science Of Imaginary Solutions
11. God In Every Way
12. Styles Of Imprisonment
13. Exaptation
14. Wall Facer

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent