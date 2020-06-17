 James Krivchenia of Big Thief Shares Two New Solo Songs: “Fountains of Youth” and “Idiot Passion” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020  
James Krivchenia of Big Thief Shares Two New Songs: “Fountains of Youth” and “Idiot Passion”

A New Found Relaxation Due Out June 26

Jun 17, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela Photography by Buck Meek
James Krivchenia of Big Thief has shared two new solo singles, “Fountains of Youth” and “Idiot Passion.” They are taken from his forthcoming “experimental” album, A New Found Relaxation, which will be released on June 26. The singles follow three previously released singles from the album: “Temptation Reduced, “The Eternal Spectator,” and “Touched By An Angel.” Listen to “Fountains of Youth” and “Idiot Passion” below via a combined YouTube video.

Krivchenia has this to say about A New Found Relaxation in a press release: “I put together this record from a cache of 500 small fragments of mangled, smeared, manipulated, and artifacted ‘beauty,’ achieved through hours of knob twisting, droning, web surfing, field recording and soaking. These were then meticulously assembled into a densely layered song / record format soaked in ear tickle and water. I wanted to make something that contained the seeds and quality of ‘relaxation’ but was fast paced and hard to fully sink into....like these little glimpses of peace piled on top of each other.....like the world as I experience it much of the time.”

Krivchenia is the drummer in Big Thief. The band released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands.

