James Share New Song “Recover” Dedicated to the Families of Those Lost to COVID-19

British rock band James are releasing their 16th studio album, All the Colours of You, on June 4 via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. Now they have shared another song from it, “Recover,” which frontman Tim Booth says is dedicated to the families of those lost to COVID-19 and is inspired by the death of Booth’s father-in-law to the coronavirus. The band have also shared a live performance video for the song. Check that out, as well as the studio version of the song, below.

“This song is made and dedicated to all those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic or otherwise,” Booth says in a press release. “It speaks to the waiting, the pain of not being able to be there when they pass, and the gift of the love of their life.”

All the Colours of You was produced by Grammy award-winner Jacknife Lee (Taylor Swift, U2, The Killers). Previously the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Beautiful Beaches.”

Booth had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “With all the shit that went down in 2020, this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last three albums. I hope it reflects the colors of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers, and is up there with our best.”

Bassist Jim Glennie added: “I’m pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it’s very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans.”

The band’s last studio album, Living in Extraordinary Times, came out in 2018. It featured the songs “HANK” and “Coming Home (Pt.2).”

