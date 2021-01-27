James Vickery Debuts New Single, “Somewhere, Out There”

News

UK-based R&B singer James Vickery has returned following his acclaimed EPs, Overture and Until Morning, with the first taste of his upcoming debut record. Already sporting cosigns from the British press and high profile producers like Kenny Beats and S.G. Lewis, Vickery has already been confirmed as a quickly rising star in the UK R&B world. But his path thus far has been far from easy. Born with a hearing impairment, Vickery spent his early years in and out of the hospital before finding his voice through speech therapy. Now, years later, Vickery is gearing up towards the release of his anticipated debut with his new single, “Somewhere, Out There.”

With Vickery’s newest song he pens an earnest tribute to loved ones separated by the pandemic. Vickery’s gorgeous vocals have an easy-going weightless feel, gliding perfectly over the watery bassline and warm instrumental. As the track goes on, he is joined by celestial R&B harmonies, bringing a comforting intimacy that is instantly captivating. Bolstered by production from Maths Time Joy, Vickery’s effortlessly smooth presentation pulls the listener gently along through the vibrant soundscape, giving an exciting taste of what his full-length debut has in store.

Vickery says of the song, "There's never been a better time to release this song... It feels like it has such relevance in the world right now, England is suffering a national lockdown. I wrote this song for the people in the world who are unable to see their loved ones in this dreadful time, in the hope that there is some light at the end of the tunnel... 'Somewhere, Out There' is a song for anyone who misses their significant other right now." Check out the song below and stream the single here.