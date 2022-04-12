 Jamie xx Shares New Single “Let’s Do It Again” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022  
Jamie xx Shares New Single “Let’s Do It Again”

Out Now via Young

Apr 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Laura Coulson
Jamie xx of The xx has shared a new single titled “Let’s Do It Again.” It is his first release of new music in two years, and it is out now via Young. Listen below.

“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” states Jamie in a press release. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”

In 2019, Jamie xx released the song “Idontknow.” His debut solo album, In Colour, came out in 2015.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

