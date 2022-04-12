Jamie xx Shares New Single “Let’s Do It Again”
Out Now via Young
Apr 12, 2022
Photography by Laura Coulson
Jamie xx of The xx has shared a new single titled “Let’s Do It Again.” It is his first release of new music in two years, and it is out now via Young. Listen below.
“I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” states Jamie in a press release. “I’m so happy to say ‘LET’S DO IT AGAIN’ is out today. And I can’t wait to play it for ya this summer!”
In 2019, Jamie xx released the song “Idontknow.” His debut solo album, In Colour, came out in 2015.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Silver Lining Share New Single, “Silver Lining” (News) — Silver Lining
- Tim Kasher Shares Lyric Video for New Single “What Are We Doing” (News) — Tim Kasher
- Jamie xx Shares New Single “Let’s Do It Again” (News) — Jamie xx
- Desire Re-Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “Telling Me Lies” (News) — Desire, Johnny Jewel
- Tallies Announce New Album, Share New Single “Hearts Underground” (News) — Tallies
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.