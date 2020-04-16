News

Jamie xx Shares New Song "Idontknow" His First Solo Song in Five Years Is Out Now via Young Turks

Photography by Laura Coulson



Jamie xx of The xx has shared a new song, “Idontknow.” It’s his first solo song under his own name since his 2015-released debut solo full-length, In Colour. Listen to “Idontknow” below.

“Idontknow” actually first debuted last autumn and got some play in clubs, but listeners didn’t know it was a Jamie xx track. The song is out now digitally via Young Turks and will be released as a 12-inch around May 1 (UK) and May 15 (US).

