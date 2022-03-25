 Jane Inc Shares New Song “2120” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 25th, 2022  
Jane Inc Shares New Song “2120”

Faster Than I Can Take Due Out April 22 via Telephone Explosion

Mar 25, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Shelby Fenlon
Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic) is releasing a new album, Faster Than I Can Take, on April 22 via Telephone Explosion. Now she has shared its latest single, the decidedly dancey “2120.” Listen below.

Bezic had this to say about “2120” in a press release: “This is a song about the relentless passage of time, the tension between hope and despair, and choosing to be hopeful about the future of our planet despite all the reasons we have not to be. It’s about feeling powerless as an individual, yet finding power in my emotional reaction to what’s happening in the world… That my sadness and my anger is meaningful and important, and it can fuel me to commit to hopeful action.”

Bezic has worked with U.S. Girls, Ice Cream, and Darlene Shrugg. Faster Than I Can Take is her second solo album and Bezic self-produced it. Previously she shared its first single, “Contortionists.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

