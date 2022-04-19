 Jane Inc Shares New Song “Human Being” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

Jane Inc Shares New Song “Human Being”

Faster Than I Can Take Due Out This Friday via Telephone Explosion

Apr 19, 2022 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic) is releasing a new album, Faster Than I Can Take, this Friday via Telephone Explosion. Now she has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Human Being.” Listen below.

Bezic had this to say about “Human Being” in a press release: ““This is a love letter to an audience, and a song about yearning for the performing self—the self that is anonymous in a crowd, and mysterious, glamourous, and performative. It came to me while applying makeup.””

Bezic has worked with U.S. Girls, Ice Cream, and Darlene Shrugg. Faster Than I Can Take is her second solo album and Bezic self-produced it. Previously she shared its first single, “Contortionists.” Then she shared its second single, “2120,” which made our Songs of the Week list.

Jane Inc Tour Dates:

May 06 | The Garrison, Toronto
May 14 | Club Saw, Ottawa
May 15 | Hotel Wolfe Island, Kingston

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent