Jane Inc Shares New Song “Human Being”
Faster Than I Can Take Due Out This Friday via Telephone Explosion
Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic) is releasing a new album, Faster Than I Can Take, this Friday via Telephone Explosion. Now she has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Human Being.” Listen below.
Bezic had this to say about “Human Being” in a press release: ““This is a love letter to an audience, and a song about yearning for the performing self—the self that is anonymous in a crowd, and mysterious, glamourous, and performative. It came to me while applying makeup.””
Bezic has worked with U.S. Girls, Ice Cream, and Darlene Shrugg. Faster Than I Can Take is her second solo album and Bezic self-produced it. Previously she shared its first single, “Contortionists.” Then she shared its second single, “2120,” which made our Songs of the Week list.
Jane Inc Tour Dates:
May 06 | The Garrison, Toronto
May 14 | Club Saw, Ottawa
May 15 | Hotel Wolfe Island, Kingston
