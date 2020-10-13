 Jane Weaver Announces New Album, Shares New Song “The Revolution of Super Visions” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Jane Weaver Announces New Album, Shares New Song “The Revolution of Super Visions”

Flock Due Out March 5, 2021 via Fire

Oct 13, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Nic Chapman
British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver has announced a new album, Flock, and shared its first single, “The Revolution of Super Visions.” Flock is due out in the far off land of March 5, 2021 via Fire. Weaver has also announced some UK tour dates for the even farther off land of June, 2021. Listen to “The Revolution of Super Visions” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

A press release says Flock is the album Weaver “always wanted to make, the most genuine version of Jane Weaver, complete with unpretentious day-glo pop sensibilities, wit, kindness, humor, glamour” and that it was “produced on a complicated diet of bygone Lebanese torch songs, 1980s Russian Aerobics records, and Australian Punk.”

“The Revolution of Super Visions” sports a Prince influence. Weaver had this to say about the song in the press release: “The revolution accidentally happens because so many people visualize the same ideals and something supernatural occurs. Everyone is exhausted with social media, inequality and the toxic masculinity of world leaders contributing to a dying planet.” 

Weaver’s last two solo albums were 2017’s Modern Kosmology and 2019’s Loops In The Secret Society (which was a remix album of sorts). In 2019 she teamed up with her long-term bandmates Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah to form Fenella and they released their debut album, Fehérlófia, which was a re-imagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ 1981 animated fantasy epic of the same name.

Flock Tracklist:

1. Heartlow
2. The Revolution of Super Visions
3. Stages of Phases
4. Lux
5. Modern Reputation
6. Flock
7. Sunset Dreams
8. All The Things You Do
9. Pyramid Schemes
10. Solarised 

Jane Weaver 2021 Tour Dates:

04 June: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland
05 June: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland
07 June: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK
08 June: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK
09 June: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
10 June: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
12 June: Thekla, Bristol, UK
13 June: District, Liverpool, UK
15 June: Village Underground, London
16 June: Chalk, Brighton, UK
17 June: Gorilla, Manchester, UK
18 June: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK
19 June: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

