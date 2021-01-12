News

Jane Weaver Shares Video for New Song “Heartlow” Flock Due Out March 5 via Fire





British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver is releasing a new album, Flock, on March 5 via Fire. Now she has shared another song from it, “Heartlow,” via a video for the track. Douglas Hart (formerly of The Jesus and Mary Chain) directed the video. Watch it below.

Weaver had this to say about the song in the press release: “‘Heartlow’ is my attempt at an uplifting tragi-pop parade for the trials of modern times disguised as a homage to a lost generation of misfit girl groop records. Written in hibernation in an out of season French coastal town surrounded by ancient stone circles and Arthurian forests.”

Previously Weaver shared Flock’s first single, “The Revolution of Super Visions,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release said Flock is the album Weaver “always wanted to make, the most genuine version of Jane Weaver, complete with unpretentious day-glo pop sensibilities, wit, kindness, humor, glamour” and that it was “produced on a complicated diet of bygone Lebanese torch songs, 1980s Russian Aerobics records, and Australian Punk.”

Weaver’s last two solo albums were 2017’s Modern Kosmology and 2019’s Loops In The Secret Society (which was a remix album of sorts). In 2019 she teamed up with her long-term bandmates Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah to form Fenella and they released their debut album, Fehérlófia, which was a re-imagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ 1981 animated fantasy epic of the same name.

Jane Weaver 2021 Tour Dates:

04 June: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

05 June: Black Box, Belfast, Ireland

07 June: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

08 June: The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

09 June: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

10 June: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

12 June: Thekla, Bristol, UK

13 June: District, Liverpool, UK

15 June: Village Underground, London

16 June: Chalk, Brighton, UK

17 June: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

18 June: Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, UK

19 June: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

20 June: Delamere Forest, Cheshire, UK w/ Doves

