Janelle Monáe Shares Video for “Turntables” Written For and Featured in All In: The Fight For Democracy





Last week Janelle Monáe shared a brand new song, “Turntables,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Now she has shared a striking video for the song that features images of Black Lives Matter protests, an old Muhammad Ali fight, Monáe in front of an American flag, Stacey Abrams, and more. The director known as Child made the video. Watch it below.

“Turntables” was written for and features in All In: The Fight For Democracy, which is a new Amazon Studios documentary about voter suppression.

Monáe wrote the song with Nathaniel Irvin III and George A. Peters, and it features production by Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur. The song is out now via Wondaland Arts Society/Bad Boy Records/Atlantic.

All In: The Fight For Democracy was directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés, and produced by Garbus, Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan, and Stacey Abrams. According to a press release the film “examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 Presidential Election” and “interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and founder of voter suppression advocacy group Fair Fight Action, All In: The Fight for Democracy will offer an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.”

This is the first new song since Monáe’s last album, 2018’s Dirty Computer.

In terms of her acting, she’s had notable roles in the movies Hidden Figures and Moonlight, as well as guest starring in the Amazon Prime sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. Her current film is Antebellum, which will be available on demand at home starting September 18.

