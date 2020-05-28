News

Japandroids Announce New Live Album, Share Video for Live Recording of “Heart Sweats” Massey Fucking Hall Due Out Digitally June 19 via ANTI-





Canadian rock duo Japandroids have announced the release of their premier live album, Massey Fucking Hall, mirthfully named for the historic Toronto venue where it was recorded. Today Japandroids dropped its first single, their live rendition of “Heart Sweats,” a song from their 2009 record Post-Nothing and shared via a video from the concert. The 12-track record will be available for purchase digitally on June 19 and on vinyl on October 2 via ANTI-. It’s an aural anthology drawing from the band’s three studio albums. “Heart Sweats” is a song that David Prowse (drums, vocals) and Brian King (guitar, vocals) love playing in concert, where the nerves fade away and they become fully immersed in the moment. Watch the video below.

Prowse had this to say in a press release: “We never thought we’d have the opportunity to play at Massey Hall. It’s the most legendary venue in Canada by far, but it didn’t seem like a natural spot for a band like us to play. It’s a 100+ year old seated theatre, which isn’t the usual type of spot you expect to see Japandroids. Honestly, when we got off the stage that night, I remember feeling a sense of relief and exhilaration, but the whole thing felt like a bit of a blur. It was a very emotional show for me. We were both pretty nervous getting up on that stage…. I really, really miss live shows. I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd. When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show. To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it. I hope that maybe in some small way people who are feeling similarly can find some solace in this record. They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute, and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road.”

Massey Fucking Hall Tracklist:

1. Near to the Wild Heart of Life

2. Fire’s Highway

3. Heart Sweats

4. Arc of Bar

5. Younger Us

6. North East South West

7. The Nights of Wine and Roses

8. No Known Drink or Drug

9. Continuous Thunder

10. Young Hearts Spark Fire

11. Sovereignty

12. The House That Heaven Built

