 Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Be Sweet” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021  
Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Be Sweet”

Jubilee Due Out June 4 on Dead Oceans

Mar 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) has announced a new album, subsequently sharing a self-directed video for its lead single, “Be Sweet.” The album, entitled Jubilee, will be out on June 4 via Dead Oceans. Check out the video, along with the cover art and tracklist for the album, below.

Zauner speaks about the new song in a press release: “After spending the last five years writing about grief, I wanted our follow up to be about joy. For me, a third record should feel bombastic and so I wanted to pull out all the stops for this one. I wrote ‘Be Sweet’ with Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing a few years ago. I've been holding onto it for so long and am so excited to finally put it out there.”

She adds, regarding her new album: “I've never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, came out in July 2017 on Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. Her upcoming memoir, Crying In H Mart, will be out April 20 on Knopf. 

Last year, Zauner surprise released an EP with Ryan Galloway of Crying titled pop songs 2020. It featured the song “Black Light,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Japanese Breakfast on Soft Sounds From Another Planet.

Jubilee Tracklist:

1. Paprika
2. Be Sweet
3. Kokomo, IN
4. Slide Tackle
5. Posing in Bondage
6. Sit
7. Savage Good Boy
8. In Hell
9. Tactics
10. Posing for Cars

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

