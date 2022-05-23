 Japanese Breakfast Performs on SNL, Makes TIME’s List of 100 Most Influential People | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 23rd, 2022  
Japanese Breakfast Performs on SNL, Makes TIME’s List of 100 Most Influential People

Jubilee Out Now via Dead Oceans

May 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) was the musical guest this past weekend on the season finale of Saturday Night Live. She performed “Be Sweet” and “Paprika” from her newest album, Jubilee, and made an appearance in a sketch. Zauner also just made the 2022 list for TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. View the performances as well as the sketch below.

The season finale, hosted by Natasha Lyonne, was the final episode for Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson as cast members, who are reported to be leaving the show.

Jubilee came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



