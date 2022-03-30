News

All





Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” and Re-Recording of “Be Sweet” Recorded for Spotify’s Best New Artist Singles Series





Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” and a newly recorded disco-inspired version of “Be Sweet” from Zauner’s newest album, Jubilee. The two new tracks are out now via Spotify’s Singles Series, which is currently featuring artists nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Listen below.

“We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” states Zauner in a press release. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Jubilee came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.