Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So”

Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So.” It is taken from her newly-released EP, which is out now exclusively via Spotify and is the latest in their Live at Electric Lady series. Zauner also performed several tracks from her latest album, Jubilee. Listen to the EP in full below.

Zauner states in a press release: “Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect experience. The longer I’ve worked as a recording artist, the more I’ve realized it’s the simple, stripped down songs that are the hardest to get right. Having the opportunity to revisit the core catalog of my songwriting in a room with so much history, surrounded by engineers and gear of the highest caliber, it was just a dream come true.”

She adds: “I played a very sloppy basement cover of ‘Say It Ain’t So’ once with my band in college, so it was fun to revisit it from the opposite angle, stripped down with a string quartet. Craig Hendrix did the arrangement and Quartet 121 performed the hell out of it.”

Jubilee was released back in June via Dead Oceans (stream it here).

Japanese Breakfast is on the cover of our latest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here to read the in-depth cover story).

Earlier this month, Faye Webster shared a Live at Electric Lady EP via Spotify.

