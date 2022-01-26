Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do”
Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Due Out February 18
Jan 26, 2022
Photography by Peter Ash Lee
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1981 song “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which will be out on February 18. Listen below.
Curated by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, the album features 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, and Thao, among others. Upon the album’s announcement earlier this month, a David Byrne and Yo La Tengo cover of Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?” was shared.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” (News) — Japanese Breakfast, Yoko Ono, Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie
- Grimes Shares Video for New Song “Shinigami Eyes” (News) — Grimes
- Glastonbury Announces Emerging Talent Competition For 2022 (News) —
- Interpol Announce Spring Tour (News) — Interpol
- Archive Material (Review) — Silverbacks
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.