Wednesday, January 26th, 2022  
Japanese Breakfast Shares Cover of Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do”

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono Due Out February 18

Jan 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Peter Ash Lee
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1981 song “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do.” It is the latest cover to be released from the upcoming Ono tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, which will be out on February 18. Listen below.

Curated by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, the album features 14 covers of Ono tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, US Girls, Jay Som, and Thao, among others. Upon the album’s announcement earlier this month, a David Byrne and Yo La Tengo cover of Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?” was shared.

