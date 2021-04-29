Japanese Breakfast’s “Crying in H Mart” Debuts at No. 2 on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List
Michelle Zauner’s Memoir is Out Now via Knopf
Crying in H Mart, the new memoir by Michelle Zauner (who releases music as Japanese Breakfast), came out last week via Knopf, and it has debuted at #2 on The New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers List. Zauner reacted on Twitter, stating “NOW I’M JUST CRYING!!!” to the news. Tonight at 8 p.m. PT, she will be discussing her new book via livestream for Powell’s Books. Read our review of Crying in H Mart here.
Crying in H Mart is partly about the death of Zauner’s mother to cancer and how the two bonded over Korean food. The only book to top Zauner’s on the Best Seller list was George W. Bush’s new art book Out of Many, One. On Twitter Zauner also jokingly wrote: “God damn George Bush and his dumb ass paintings!!!!”
Japanese Breakfast is on the cover of our latest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Her forthcoming album, Jubilee, will be out on June 4 via Dead Oceans. It features the songs “Be Sweet” (#1 on our Songs of the Week) and “Posing in Bondage” (also #1 on our Songs of the Week).
NOW I’M JUST CRYING!!! pic.twitter.com/RzYmJawRNX
— Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) April 28, 2021
God damn George Bush and his dumb ass paintings!!!!
— Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) April 28, 2021
