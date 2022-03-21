 JARV IS… Share Original Soundtrack for Hit BBC Series “This Is Going To Hurt” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 21st, 2022  
JARV IS… Share Original Soundtrack for Hit BBC Series “This Is Going To Hurt”

Out Now via Rough Trade

Mar 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Jackson
Jarvis Cocker’s band JARV IS… have shared their original soundtrack for the hit BBC series This Is Going To Hurt. It is out now via Rough Trade, and can be streamed below.

The soundtrack consists of both songs and instrumental pieces composed by Cocker alongside the band’s Serafina Steer. In a press release, Cocker refers to the soundtrack as “our love song to the NHS.”

The series’ lead director, Lucy Forbes, states in a press release: “As one of England’s finest lyricists and songwriters, we could not have been more thrilled to have Jarvis Cocker and his band write original songs and score for This Is Going To Hurt. His incisive wit, keen sense of observation and ability to write beautiful heartfelt melodies was the perfect fit.

“His music immediately intertwined with the fabric and tone of the show and took it to a whole new level, getting right to the heart of the pathos, pain and joy of working at the NHS. It was a huge privilege to work with him on this project, and I can’t imagine TIGTH without him.”

JARV IS… released their debut album Beyond the Pale last year via Rough Trade. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Read our interview with Jarvis Cocker on Beyond the Pale.

In November, Cocker announced a memoir and was featured on the climate change-themed song “Let’s Stick Around” by Riton and Gucci Soundsystem. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

