News

All





Jarvis Cocker and Gustavo Santaolalla Share New Song “This House Is…” From the Netflix Animated Series The House





Jarvis Cocker has a new song entitled “This House Is…” for the Netflix animated series The House. Co-written with the show’s composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, the song plays over the end credits. Cocker himself voices a rat in the series. Listen to “This House Is…” below.

In November, Cocker announced a memoir and was featured on the climate change-themed song “Let’s Stick Around” by Riton and Gucci Soundsystem. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

(via Brooklyn Vegan)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.