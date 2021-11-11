News

Jarvis Cocker Announces New Memoir; Guests on New Climate Change Anthem “Let’s Stick Around” Good Pop, Bad Pop Due Out May 26, 2022; New Song a Collaboration with Riton and Gucci Soundsystem





Jarvis Cocker has announced the release of a new memoir, Good Pop, Bad Pop, which will be out on May 26, 2022. Cocker has also just landed a guest feature on the new climate change anthem, “Let’s Stick Around,” by Riton and Gucci Soundsystem—its release coincides with the nearing conclusion of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Listen below.

The product description for the Pulp frontman’s new memoir is as follows: “From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack of Wrigley’s Extra, from his teenage attempts to write songs to the Sexy Laughs Fantastic Dirty Joke Book, this is the hard evidence of Jarvis’s unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget. And this accumulated debris of a lifetime reveals his creative process—writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft.”

Last month, Cocker released Les Chanson D’Ennui Tip-Top, a companion album to Wes Anderson’s most recent film, The French Dispatch.

Cocker’s other band, JARV IS…, released their debut album Beyond the Pale last year via Rough Trade. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Jarvis Cocker on Beyond the Pale.

