Thursday, October 7th, 2021  
Jarvis Cocker Shares Cover of Dalida’s “Paroles, Paroles” Featuring Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier

Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top Due Out October 22 via ABKCO

Oct 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Jarvis Cocker has shared a new cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It features Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier and will be featured on Cocker’s forthcoming album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which will be out on October 22 via ABKCO. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album, which is essentially a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch, Cocker shared his cover of Christophe’s 1965 song “Aline.”

Cocker’s newest band, JARV IS…, released their debut album Beyond the Pale last year via Rough Trade. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Jarvis Cocker on Beyond the Pale.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

