Jarvis Cocker's Band JARV IS… to Stream Online Concert Film Tomorrow The Beyond the Pale: Live From the Centre of the Earth Concert Will Be Live For Only 24 Hours On July 21





Last Friday Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker released a new album Beyond the Pale under his new band’s moniker JARV IS…. Only a few days out from the release, Cocker has announced a free live performance of the record tomorrow, July 21 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m, PST/8 p.m. BST via YouTube. It’s entitled Beyond the Pale: Live From the Centre of the Earth and will be available for only 24 hours. Watch the trailer below.

The concert was filmed at the Peak Cavern in Derbyshire, UK, a favorite venue of JARV IS… as both their songs “Must I Evolve?” and “Sometimes I am Pharaoh” were recorded here as well. The show was filmed and directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, the same duo that shot Nick Cave’s film 20,000 Days on Earth.

Beyond the Pale was initially due out May 1, but was pushed back to September 4 due to the pandemic, but was then moved forward to July 17. You can read our album review of it here. Plus, last week we posted our podcast interview with Cocker, via the Why Not Both podcast we present, and you can hear that here.

Beyond the Pale includes closing track “Children of the Echo,” which was our #1 on our Songs of the Week list last week. “Must I Evolve?,” the group’s first single, shared May 2019 also got the top spot on our Songs of the Week, while “House Music All Night Long,” came in at #2 on our Songs of the Week. In addition, JARV IS… also shared an extended version of “House Music All Night Long” that featured a different video. Then they shared another song from the album, album opener “Save the Whale,” via a video for it featuring live photos of the band taken by fans. “Save the Whale,” shockingly, was also one of our Songs of the Week.

JARV IS… features Cocker (vocals, guitar, percussion), Serafina Steer (harp, keyboards, vocals), Emma Smith (violin, guitar vocals), Andrew McKinney (bass, vocals), Jason Buckle (synthesizer and electronic treatments), and Adam Betts (drums, percussion, vocals). The project started as a live band in 2017 and they began recording their shows. Then they took the live recordings to Narcissus Studios in Neasden, London, where overdubs and vocals were added. Additional post-production work was done at Jason Buckle’s Place du Big Boss studio in Raynes Park, London. Craig Silvey mixed the album at Toast Studios in West London.

A previous press release said: “JARV IS… an ongoing live experience because life is an ongoing live experience. Or, to put it another way: THIS IS NOT A LIVE ALBUM – it’s an ALIVE ALBUM.”

It’s been 11 years since 2009’s Further Complications, Cocker’s last solo album (which followed Jarvis, his 2006 solo debut). Although in 2017 he teamed up with Chilly Gonzales for a collaborative concept album, Room 29, inspired by room 29 in the iconic Hollywood hotel Château Marmont, which has had many famous guests (the hotel opened in 1929). In 2017 Cocker also guested on “Century,” the standout track on Feist’s last album, Pleasure, and teamed up with Iggy Pop to cover the Nick Cave classic “Red Right Hand” for the TV show Peaky Blinders.

